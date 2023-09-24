Box office: 'Jawan' inches closer to Rs. 1,000cr milestone

Entertainment

Box office: 'Jawan' inches closer to Rs. 1,000cr milestone

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 24, 2023 | 02:13 pm 2 min read

'Jawan' inches closer to Rs. 550cr in India nett collections

Shah Rukh Khan has made a formidable mark at the box office with Jawan! The Atlee directorial has reportedly become the highest-grossing Hindi film within 17 days of release, surpassing Khan's previous blockbuster Pathaan, released in January. Per reports, Jawan amassed an estimated Rs. 13cr on its third Saturday, pushing its net domestic collections to Rs. 546cr. Here's a breakdown of its 17th-day collection.

Why does this story matter?

Jawan was released on September 7, and its theatrical debut was nothing short of sensational! The film achieved Bollywood's biggest opening day collection of Rs. 75cr. On its very first Sunday, it raked in an impressive Rs. 80cr—marking the biggest single-day haul. Jawan became the fastest Hindi movie to breach the Rs. 100cr, Rs. 200cr, Rs. 300cr, Rs. 400cr, and Rs. 500cr milestones, too.

Day 17 collections: 'Jawan' inches closer to Rs. 1,000cr

Per Sacnilk's report, Jawan amassed an estimated Rs. 546.58cr (domestic) in 17 days. This places it Rs. 3cr ahead of Pathaan, which reportedly had a lifetime domestic collection of Rs. 543cr. Meanwhile, Jawan's worldwide collection reached Rs. 957cr on Friday. The film is now aiming to join the Rs. 1,000cr club—a distinction that only three Indian films have achieved, including Dangal, RRR, and Pathaan.

Here's more about 'Jawan'

Atlee's Jawan is a high-octane actioner that features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi alongside Khan in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone takes on an extended role that adds depth to the storyline. At its core, Jawan is a father-son story that serves as a powerful vehicle to explore a range of social and political issues. Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan.

'Dunki': SRK to return for his 3rd 2023 release

The year 2023 is undoubtedly shaping up to be Khan's year! The actor is set to return to the big screens with his third and final release of the year—Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. SRK also established himself as the first Bollywood actor to deliver two $100M+ grossing films in a single calendar year. Pathaan and Jawan stand as the crowning jewels of Khan's illustrious career.

Share this timeline