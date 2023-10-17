Simi Garewal's birthday: Her iconic interactions with Rekha, Sushmita, SRK

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Simi Garewal's birthday: Her iconic interactions with Rekha, Sushmita, SRK

By Isha Sharma 04:10 am Oct 17, 202304:10 am

Happy birthday, Simi Garewal

Before Koffee with Karan, there was Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Actor-producer-host Simi Garewal's celebrated talk show featured the who's who of Bollywood, and the interactions that transpired on the show go viral even today. From Amitabh Bachchan to Rekha and Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, everyone dropped by on this famous chat show. On Garewal's 76th birthday, let's revisit some iconic interviews.

2/5

Rekha didn't hesitate in accepting her love for Big B

Rekha, who starred in multiple films with Bachchan, has often spoken about her love for Big B. When Garewal asked if she had fallen for him while working together, Rekha gave a candid response, "Absolutely. I've yet to come across a single man, woman, or child, who can't help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him."

3/5

When Sushmita Sen revealed the challenges of adoption

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is respected immensely for adopting two girls: Renee and Alisah. Sharing her experiences and the trouble that ensued when she decided to adopt, she told Garewal, "I went to 14 organizations and they all refused me because they apparently don't give kids to single parents." She also lamented how her action was seen as a "publicity stunt."

4/5

Kareena Kapoor Khan was surprised by a nostalgic video

When Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Garewal played a generous host by surprising Kapoor Khan with a nostalgic video from her childhood. The endearing video featured her and her cousin Ranbir Kapoor having fun and enjoying on a swing with their grandfather Raj Kapoor. A visibly delighted and surprised Kapoor Khan asked Garewal, "How did you get this?"

5/5

Gauri-Shah Rukh Khan's proclamation of love

Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance on the show alongside his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan. Speaking about his feelings for her and describing her personality, he famously said, "I feel a sense of calmness with her, she's my queen. She's very real, I'm an actor because I don't like being Shah Rukh, she is Gauri because she loves to be Gauri."