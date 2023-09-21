Happy birthday, Chen: Tracing the phenomenal journey of EXO's crooner

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 21, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Popular K-pop idol Chen of EXO celebrates his 31st birthday on Thursday

As the main vocalist and member of the globally adored group EXO, Chen—whose real name is Kim Jong-dae—has wowed the world with his charming personality and soulful voice. Chen has made a name for himself in the cutthroat world of K-pop—both as a solo artist and as a valuable member of his group. On his 31st birthday, we look at the idol's phenomenal journey.

Career beginnings and entry into EXO

Chen entered the esteemed ranks of SM Entertainment in 2011—a path paved by the company's casting system. This young talent emerged as the fourth luminary of EXO. Chen rose to stardom in 2012 when EXO debuted. He showcased his singing prowess and mesmerized audiences with his dance moves, too. In 2014, the idol participated in SM the Ballad, a sub-group initially conceived in 2010.

Chen's contributions to EXO's success

Chen's boyish charm and velvety voice have contributed to EXO's 15-album discography that continues to evolve. As part of SM the Ballad, Chen sang the Chinese version of Breath alongside Zhang Liyin. His collaboration with f(x)'s Krystal Jung on When I Was...When U Were and A Day Without You with late idol Jonghyun further solidified his reputation as a versatile artist.

Chen's solo music journey—marked by chart-topping successes

In 2019, Chen made his solo debut with the album April, and a Flower—a collection of six songs—which soared to the second position on Korea's Gaon Album Chart. Following this, Chen came up with his second mini-album, Dear My Dear, featuring six soul-stirring tracks, including Shall We? In 2020, Chen released a digital single titled Hello—before leaving for his mandatory military service.

Active K-pop idol who is a father of two children

In 2020, Chen announced his relationship with a non-celebrity partner with whom he was expecting his first child. In April of that year, his daughter was born. Just a year later, the couple revealed that they were expecting their second child—who was born in January 2022. As per recent reports, Chen is preparing to celebrate a belated wedding ceremony—after three years of marital bliss!

