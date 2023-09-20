'Stranger Things' prequel play unveils stellar cast, premiere date

Entertainment

'Stranger Things' prequel play unveils stellar cast, premiere date

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 20, 2023 | 05:53 pm 3 min read

Netflix announces cast of 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow'

Stranger Things fans assemble! The London stage production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow—a prequel to the popular Netflix series—announced its cast and opening dates on Wednesday. The stage play will transport audiences two decades prior to the series' storyline, exactly to Hawkins of 1959. Previews will begin on November 17 at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End, with the official opening set for December 14. Here's everything about this new stage play.

Why does this story matter?

After its debut in 2016, Stranger Things became a cultural phenomenon—accumulating an astounding 12 Emmy Awards over seven years. In 2022, the fourth installment was unveiled, quickly ascending to the pinnacle of Netflix's most-watched English TV programs, amassing 1.35B viewing hours, reportedly. It marked the grandest premiere weekend ever for an English-language series on the streaming platform. Now, the announcement of the stage play has added to the anticipation for the fifth and final installment—speculated for a 2024 release.

Meet the cast of 'The First Shadow'

The cast of The First Shadow is a mix of familiar and new faces. It includes Isabella Pappas and Oscar Lloyd as Joyce Maldonado (maiden name) and Jim Hopper. Christopher Buckley will portray the younger version of Joyce's Season 2 love interest—Bob Newby. The child with powers akin to Eleven's will be played by Louis McCartney, with Lauren Ward and Michael Jibson as his parents. Doctor Brenner—the orchestrator of sinister events at Hawkins lab—will be essayed by Patrick Vaill.

Quick look at other cast members

Alongside the main characters, we'll witness the younger version of Lonnie Byers portrayed by Chase Brown, and Ammar Duffus as Lucas's father, Charles Sinclair. Gillies Geary and Florence Guy will play Ted Wheeler and Karen Childress, while Maisie Norma Seaton will take on the role of Claudia Henderson—Dustin's mom. Other notable characters include Shane Attwooll as Chief Hopper, Ella Caruna Williams as Patty Newby, and Max Harwood as Allen Munson.

Take a look at Netflix's announcement post here

Before the world turned upside down: 'The First Shadow's storyline

Set in Hawkins in 1959, The First Shadow follows young Hopper, Newby's sister, and Maldonado as they navigate their regular lives. The play's logline reads: "When new student Henry Creel (McCartney) arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy ... and the shadows of the past have a very long reach." The play explores the early days of fan-favorite characters like Hopper and Maldonado while introducing new characters.

Netflix's first foray into live theater

Netflix announced the stage production—its first venture into live theater—in July 2022. The streaming giant is presenting the play alongside Sonia Friedman Productions. Kate Telfry, a writer and executive producer on the TV series, wrote the play based on a story by the Duffer brothers, Jack Thorne, and Telfry. The Duffer brothers serve as creative producers, while Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment is an associate producer.

Poll Do you think a stage play for 'Stranger Things' is a good idea?

I'm confused! How are they going to bring it to life? 0% Yes, so excited to see this! 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline