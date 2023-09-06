Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Charlie Chopra' premiere date revealed; trailer is out

Written by Aikantik Bag September 06, 2023 | 01:58 pm 1 min read

'Charlie Chopra' premieres on September 27

Vishal Bhardwaj is one of the most acclaimed auteurs of Indian cinema. The director's OTT debut Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley has been in the buzz for a long time. Recently, the makers released the trailer of the gripping mystery thriller series and it's set to premiere on SonyLIV on September 27. The series is based on Agatha Christie's much-famed novel The Sittaford Mystery.

Cast and plotline of the film

The series features a star-studded cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan Shah, Imaad Shah, Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, Gulshan Grover, Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam. The trailer promises a thrilling murder mystery and Wamiqa Gabbi dons the titular character. As the investigation unfolds, dark secrets and lies are uncovered, hinting at an innocent convict caught in the crossfire. The series is expected to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

