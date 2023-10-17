Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' is a masterclass for mid-budgeters

By Aikantik Bag 10:50 am Oct 17, 202310:50 am

'Fukrey 3' box office collection

Fukrey 3 is definitely a prime example for mid-budget films as the third installment of the comedy franchise has been super steady and has displayed great hold at the box office. The Pulkit Samrat-headlined film is currently marching toward the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark in India and it has received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike.

Stable and showcasing great momentum

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial earned Rs. 85 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 91.68 crore in India. The film has passed the third Monday test with ease. The cast includes Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others. Ali Fazal appears in a cameo. The project is bankrolled by Excel Entertainment.

