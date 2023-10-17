Kirti Kulhari-Jim Sarbh to lead Duchenne syndrome-themed 'Sach is Life'

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Kirti Kulhari-Jim Sarbh to lead Duchenne syndrome-themed 'Sach is Life'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:41 am Oct 17, 202310:41 am

Kirti Kulhari and Jim Sarbh to join forces in 'Sach is Life'

Harsh Mahadeshwar, a former scientist turned full-time filmmaker, is set to make his directorial debut with the feature film Sach is Life, featuring Kirti Kulhari and Jim Sarbh. This movie—inspired by a true story—centers on a couple's unwavering efforts to provide for their three-year-old son, who grapples with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Per Variety, the filming is scheduled to kick off in April 2024.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Kulhari and Sarbh—known for their unconventional roles—are now coming together for Sach is Life. Kulhari, whose recent work includes Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! and Disney+ Hotstar's Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, is no stranger to delivering powerful performances. Meanwhile, Sarbh's talent was recently recognized with an International Emmy best actor nomination for SonyLIV's Rocket Boys. The duo's on-screen pairing promises to bring their unique acting prowess to the forefront.

3/5

'Sach is Life' features international collaborations

Mahadeshwar—the writer and director of Sach is Life—has an impressive portfolio of directing more than 40 social media short films and music videos. His debut as a feature film director is bankrolled by producers Romila Saraf Bhat and Rahul Bhat of New Jersey-based Red Bison Productions. Further, filming for Sach is Life will span across diverse locations, including Kashmir, New Delhi, New Orleans, New Jersey, and New York.

4/5

Understanding Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

Per mda.org, DMD aka Duchenne syndrome is a genetic disorder that leads to progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. Typically, DMD symptoms (muscle weakness) emerge in early childhood, often around ages two to three. While the condition primarily affects boys, there are rare instances of it affecting girls.

5/5

'Extremely heartwarming, inspirational story of resilience, dedication, belief...'

In a statement, Mahadeshwar mentioned that his primary goal is to "translate the philosophical conflicts and the worldview of the central characters into an honest feature for the screen." Meanwhile, Sarbh described the story as an "extremely heartwarming and inspirational story of resilience, dedication, and belief." He added, "Nothing moves me quite like a story of a family coming together to help one of their own achieve their dreams."