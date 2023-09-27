India at International Emmy Awards 2023: Guide to nominated shows

Entertainment

India at International Emmy Awards 2023: Guide to nominated shows

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 27, 2023 | 02:50 pm 3 min read

Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah, and Vir Das have been nominated in various categories in the 51st International Emmy Awards

The nominations for the International Emmy Awards 2023 were announced on Tuesday. Among several international shows, Indian web series were also nominated. The winners will be declared at the ceremony set for November. Here is a guide for you regarding Indian shows and characters that are looking at an Emmy Award, along with OTT platforms where you can watch these.

These three original shows are in the run

Jim Sarbh has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for Rocket Boys 2. He'll be competing with Argentinian actor Gustavo Bassani, among others. Shefali Shah, for Delhi Crime Season 2, has also been nominated in the same category for women, competing against Billie Piper. The third Indian nomination was bagged by Vir Das for his comedy special, Vir Das: Landing.

A look into the characters that bagged nominations

Sarbh has been nominated for essaying Dr. Homi Bhabha's role in Rocket Boys, a show that depicts India's early days in the world of science. Shah's nomination comes for DCP Vartika Chaturvedi's role who takes over the Chaddi Banyan gang in Delhi Crime 2. Das's Vir Das: Landing is about his childhood days in India, and his time after he moved to America.

Where to watch these shows?

Directed by Abhay Pannu and co-starring Ishwaq Singh as Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, Rocket Boys 2 can be watched on SonyLIV. It was dropped in March and is one of the highest-rated Indian shows on IMDb. The other two shows, Delhi Crime Season 2 and Vir Das: Landing, are Netflix originals. Das's comedy original is his fourth that was shot in New York.

Here's how Sarbh, Shah, Das reacted to nominations

An escalated Sarbh reacted to the nomination by saying, "I loved playing Dr. Bhabha. Rocket Boys is deeply etched in my mind and heart," in a long Instagram post. Shah, also excited about her nomination, said, "Feel so so honored to be nominated." "WHAT!!!!!! I got nominated for an Emmy award for best comedy," wrote Das on his social media.

Indian shows that grabbed nominations in the past

This isn't the first time that Das has landed a nomination for the International Emmys. Back in 2021, Das's show Vir Das: For India was nominated in the Best Comedy category. The same year, actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Serious Men) and Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya were nominated for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Drama Series. In 2020, Shah's Delhi Crime won the award.

Share this timeline