Written by Isha Sharma September 16, 2023 | 05:50 pm 2 min read

Vivek Oberoi-Nithya Menen will reportedly be seen together in a murder mystery

Actor Nithya Menen, who has charmed the audience through her performances in projects such as Awe!, Aakasha Gopuram, Mission Mangal, Mersal, and Breathe: Into the Shadows, is now reportedly working on her second Hindi film. Per a Pinkvilla report, Menen has come aboard director Vishal Ranjan Mishra's untitled murder mystery thriller, which went on floors in Scotland on Friday. It co-stars Vivek Oberoi.

Why does this story matter?

The cross-pollination between the South and North Indian industries has increased substantially, with several mainstream actors from different industries collaborating. Take, for example, Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, Jackie Shroff in Bigil, Vijay Sethupathi in Farzi, and Dulquer Salmaan in Chup. Moreover, Menen had a brief part in Mission Mangal, so this full-fledged role will allow her to reach more audiences.

Menen worked on film due to penchant for thrillers

A source told Pinkvilla, "Nithya is fascinated by thrillers and murder mysteries, and it was an instant yes for her to come on board. She is at present in Scotland shooting for a marathon 30-day schedule of the film." Oberoi is touted to play a "strong character" opposite Menen. The film will be released in 2024, and the makers are considering the release date.

Ashish Vidyarthi to play cop

The source further revealed that veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi is also part of the film's cast. "Vivek too will be a part of the Scotland schedule. Apart from the two leads, many other actors are on board the project," they added. "Ashish Vidhyarthi will also be joining Nithya and Vivek in Scotland. He plays the role of a senior investigating officer in the film."

Quick look at Mishra's past directorial projects

Mishra has previously directed short films such as The Musk (2010) and The Undoubtful Minds (2011). In 2017, he made his feature film directorial debut through the political satire drama film Coffee With D, starring Sunil Grover. He has also helmed Hotel Milan, starring Kunaal Roy Kapur, Zeishan Quadri, and Jaideep Ahlawat, and Marudhar Express, featuring Roy Kapur and Rajesh Sharma.

