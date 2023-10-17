Box office collection: 'Thank You For Coming' has no hope

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Thank You For Coming' has no hope

By Aikantik Bag 10:51 am Oct 17, 202310:51 am

'Thank You For Coming' box office collection

Thank You For Coming makers have been really thankful to the handful of viewers who watched the film in theaters. The movie has been a box office disaster with has no chance of revival. In India, sex comedies have been loved by viewers but have hardly worked at the box office. This Bhumi Pednekar-headlined film has not breached the Rs. 10 crore mark yet.

2/3

Struggling to put a strong foot at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Karan Boolani directorial earned Rs. 16 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 6.77 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics but premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The cast includes Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post