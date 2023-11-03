Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' 'INTRO' is about hope and resilience

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' 'INTRO' is about hope and resilience

By Aikantik Bag 05:40 pm Nov 03, 202305:40 pm

'Indian 2' teaser is out now

Senapathy is one of the cult characters of Kamal Haasan and director Shankar is bringing it back with the much-awaited sequel Indian 2. Now, the makers have unveiled its INTRO which is a perfect blend of nostalgia and contemporary issues. The INTRO was presented by megastar Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli, and Aamir Khan, among others, in different languages. It's slated for August 15, 2024 release.

2/3

Plotline, cast, and crew of the film

Much like its predecessor, the sequel promises a vigilante action drama where the protagonist fights against corruption and crimes. The cast includes Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gulshan Grover, among others. The film's music is helmed by the wonder boy of Tamil cinema, Anirudh Ravichander. The project is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.

3/3

Twitter Post