'Thangalaan' is set for April 2024 release

'Thangalaan': Vikram starrer has a KGF connect; makers reveal plotline

Feb 15, 2024

What's the story Thangalaan, a highly anticipated Tamil film featuring Chiyaan Vikram, is set to shed light on the harsh realities of the 19th-century Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), where British exploitation wreaked havoc on the region and its inhabitants. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the movie's release has been pushed from January to April 2024 due to visual effects delays. This gripping tale is eagerly awaited by ardent Tamil cinema fans.

'Thangalaan' to show social oppression as a theme

In true Ranjith style, Thangalaan promises to delve into the theme of social oppression, showcasing the plight of indigenous tribes who bore the brunt of mining in the Kolar Gold Fields. The makers released an official statement that revealed the plotline of the upcoming drama. The movie was filmed in several locations across southern India in 2023.

Cast and crew of the drama

The star-studded cast of Thangalaan includes Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy, Pasupathi, and Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone, among others. Produced by Studio Green on a decent budget, the film is slated for nationwide release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The captivating soundtrack is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.