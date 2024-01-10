'Petta' turns 5: Director unveils Ilaiyaraaja's version of Rajinikanth's romance

'Petta' turns 5: Director unveils Ilaiyaraaja's version of Rajinikanth's romance

By Aikantik Bag

'Petta' completed five years on Wednesday

Karthik Subbaraj is one of the finest filmmakers in Tamil cinema and he is currently basking in the glory of his recent directorial Jigarthanda DoubleX. The director has been quite vocal about his admiration for superstar Rajinikanth and now on the fifth anniversary of Petta's release, the makers have unveiled an uncut version of Thalaivar's romance. This uncut version has another twist, too!

Subbaraj took to social media and revealed that the uncut version is musical maestro Ilaiyaraaja's version. He also penned, "Will forever cherish those times.... Thanks Thalaivaa, @sunpictures and Thalaivar fans for the opportunity (sic)." The action drama's star-studded cast included Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha, Malavika Mohanan, and Mahendran, among others. The music was helmed by Anirudh Ravichander.

