Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' OTT release details revealed: When, where to watch

Entertainment

Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' OTT release details revealed: When, where to watch

By Tanvi Gupta 06:26 pm Dec 03, 2023

Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani's OTT release details revealed

Annapoorani, a delicious drama featuring Nayanthara, hit the big screens on Friday (December 1). Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, this film also marked her 75th outing in the world of cinema. She portrays a Tamil Brahmin girl who dreams of becoming a top corporate chef. After its theatrical run, Annapoorani, co-produced by Zee Studios, will be exclusively available on ZEE5, as the OTT rights have already been secured by the platform, per OTTplay. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Why does this story matter?

Nayanthara, known as the lady superstar, recently marked her Bollywood debut with Jawan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. With over two decades of stellar performances, she is also reportedly one of the highest-paid actors in India. Nayanthara is renowned for her impactful roles in female-led films, including Anaamika (2014), Maya (2015), Kolamavu Kokila (2018), Airaa (2019), and Netrikann (2022). Annapoorani is the latest addition to her list of compelling characters.

Expected OTT release date; box office collection so far

Annapoorani is anticipated to enjoy a one-month theatrical window before its OTT release, likely on January 1, 2024. The film had a theatrical release in Tamil Nadu and a couple of South Indian states, receiving mixed reviews. Nayanthara's fans also expressed disappointment over the film's subdued promotion. Moreover, it clashed with Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. According to Sacnilk, Annapoorani earned a mere Rs. 1.55cr in its first two days at the domestic box office.

Revolves around Annapoorani's aspiration to become corporate chef

Set against the backdrop of Srirangam, Tamil Nadu, the narrative revolves around Annapoorani (Nayanthara), an aspiring culinary artist in a traditional Iyengar family. Despite her family's staunch vegetarianism, led by her priest father, she is determined to master non-vegetarian cuisine. Facing challenges, she secretly enrolls in a culinary school, defying her family's beliefs. The story unfolds as she participates in a culinary competition, ultimately realizing her dream of becoming a corporate chef.

Meet the cast, crew of 'Annapoorani'

This film marks the reunion of Nayanthara and Jai Sampath, who were last seen together in Atlee's Raja Rani (2013). Their on-screen chemistry was a hit, and fans were eager to see them reunite in this heartwarming drama. The star-studded cast also includes Sathyaraj, Renuka, Achyuth Kumar, Kumari Sachu, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Karthik Kumar, and Suresh Chakkaravarthy. Thaman S composed the film's music, while Sathyan Sooryan and Praveen Anthony handled the cinematography and editing, respectively.