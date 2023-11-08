'Touching Touching' MV: Karthi adds 'masala' before 'Japan' release

'Touching Touching' music video is out now

Festive season marks a lucrative market for filmmakers and every Indian film industry is gearing up for their bumper Diwali release. Karthi's upcoming gangster drama Japan is the current hotcake of Tamil cinema and just a few days before its release, the makers have unveiled the music video of the song Touching Touching. The film is set to release on Friday.

More about the track

It follows the done and dusted formula of a raunchy masala item song. The song is termed as "ultra peppy" and it lives by it. The track is crooned by Karthi and Indravathi Chauhan, whereas the music is helmed by GV Prakash Kumar. The cast includes Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, and Vijay Milton, among others. The movie is helmed by Rajumurugan.

