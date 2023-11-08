Why is BTS's Jungkook missing from MAMA Awards 2023 lineup

By Aikantik Bag 12:19 pm Nov 08, 2023

MAMA Awards is set to take place on November 28 and 29, 2023

MAMA Awards is one of the most celebrated awards in the K-pop industry. However, there was some discontent regarding this year's lineup. At the recently concluded Media Day event, Mnet's business department leader Park Chan-wook discussed the notable absences of top artists like BTS's Jungkook, NewJeans, Stray Kids, and IVE from the announced lineup. The ceremony is set to take place at the Tokyo Dome on November 28 and 29.

'Artists who made the most noticeable impact' casted

Park highlighted the selection process for this year's participants and stated, "As it is an awards show, we prioritize the casting of artists who made the most noticeable impact throughout the year." In response to inquiries about the missing major artists from the lineup, Park disclosed that talks are underway to potentially include more artists in the lineup.

Additional artists might be added to the lineup

He mentioned, "We are discussing the possibility of additional artists. We will officially share an additional announcement if that aspect is decided. It is difficult to say at the moment." This suggests that fans might still have an opportunity to witness their beloved artists perform at the MAMA Awards 2023. The media event featured host Jeon So-mi, Park, and CJ ENM's Convention Business Strategy and Planning Team expert Lee Sun-hyung.