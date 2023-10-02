Lee Jin-sol's second digital single 'NEVER' out

Former April member Lee Jin-sol has started a new chapter in her professional life by signing with 220 Entertainment. Moreover, the K-pop artist has now released her second digital single titled NEVER. It consists of two tracks, Never Try To Look Back and Forest. It came almost 10 months after her debut self-composed track, Let Me Out.

Lee's message in 'Never Try To Look Back'

Lee's latest song, Never Try To Look Back, delivers an uplifting message for listeners. It encourages people to focus on the present and embrace the future rather than getting stuck in the past. This tropical hip-hop track, paired with Lee's fresh vocals, is expected to charm audiences and connect with fans seeking motivation and positivity in their lives.

