Shahid Kapoor to shoot for Rosshan Andrrews's 'Koi Shaq' soon

By Aikantik Bag 09:58 pm Oct 02, 202309:58 pm

Shahid Kapoor's next to go on floors in mid October

Ever since Shahid Kapoor has been spotted sporting a buzz cut recently, fans have been speculating if the actor is working on Haider 2. Well, those rumors are not true, and as per India Today, the new look is for Kapoor's next venture with Rosshan Andrrews. Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur has confirmed the same and revealed that the upcoming movie will showcase Kapoor as a rebellious cop, promising plenty of action-packed scenes.

Roy Kapur spills beans regarding film

Speaking about the film, Roy Kapur told India Today, "We begin shooting with Shahid Kapoor this October. It's an untitled film and is an exciting action thriller." It will be set in "the heartland of India." Reportedly, the upcoming film will likely be a remake of the Malayalam movie Mumbai Police. While some reports suggest that the film is titled Koi Shaq, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Kapoor's exciting lineup of films

The upcoming film will also star Pooja Hegde and is bankrolled by Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios. The movie's screenplay is penned by Bobby-Sanjay and Hussain Dalal. The makers are aiming for a mid-2024 release Meanwhile, Kapoor has an interesting lineup, which includes Sanjay Leela Bhansali's untitled mass entertainer and a romantic drama starring alongside Kriti Sanon.