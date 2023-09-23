Shahid Kapoor to kickstart Rosshan Andrrews's 'Koi Shaq' in October

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 23, 2023 | 04:26 pm 2 min read

Shahid Kapoor-led 'Koi Shaq' shooting to commence in October

Shahid Kapoor is all set to commence shooting for the upcoming investigative thriller Koi Shaq, directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, in mid-October, per the latest reports. The film—co-starring Pooja Hegde—has undergone pre-production over the past few months and is now primed to start production next month, with the goal of wrapping up by December. Meanwhile, Kapoor has recently completed shooting for Dinesh Vijan's yet-untitled romantic comedy alongside Kriti Sanon. Here, we gather all the details about Kapoor's upcoming project.

Why does this story matter?

Kapoor has been on a remarkable streak, maintaining a pace of work commitments in the post-pandemic world. Following his success in Jersey (2022), the actor wrapped up two digital projects: Farzi, an Amazon Prime Video series directed by Raj & DK, and the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bloody Daddy. Without a pause, he then plunged into Vijan's rom-com film, slated for December 7 release. Now, fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming collaboration with Andrrews.

'Koi Shaq' might release in mid-2024: Report

As per a Pinkvilla report, Koi Shaq, which has been in pre-production mode for several months, is aiming for a theatrical release in mid-2024. The report quoted a source as saying, "[Kapoor] has been committed to this film since last year, but its progress was delayed due to the script's development... Kapoor has accommodated his dates from mid-October." "The director and his team have resumed the preparation and are all energized to get into shooting," they added.

Cast and crew of 'Koi Shaq'

Bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios, Koi Shaq features Kapoor as a young police officer who unwinds a complex tapestry of deception and treachery during the investigation of a high-profile case. The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Andrrews, while the screenplay is helmed by the Bobby-Sanjay duo and Hussain Dalal. Hegde is set to share the screen with Kapoor for the first time, and other key cast members will be revealed in the forthcoming weeks.

Kapoor's busy schedule: Quick look at actor's upcoming projects

In addition to Koi Shaq, Kapoor has several exciting projects. He is set to share the screen with Sanon in the aforementioned film, described as "an impossible love story." It is helmed by directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Furthermore, Kapoor is reportedly in discussions for a potential collaboration with the renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on a grand-scale, mass-action entertainer.

