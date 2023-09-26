Shiladitya Bora's 'Bhagwan Bharose' trailer unveiled; release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag September 26, 2023 | 04:23 pm 1 min read

Vinay Pathak's 'Bhagwan Bharose' trailer out

The trailer for the upcoming film Bhagwan Bharose, directed by Shiladitya Bora, has been released, showcasing a sensitive exploration of faith and communal tension. Set in a traditional Indian village, the film follows two young boys as their beliefs collide with universal truths. The movie is set to hit theaters on October 13.

Bhagwan Bharose features child actors Satendra Soni and Sparsh Suman, who portray the innocence of young minds grappling with the conflicting concepts of life. Veteran actor Vinay Pathak also makes a captivating appearance in the film. The script is penned by Sudhakar Nilmani Eklavya and Mohit Chauhan.

The film's original music is composed by the Indian rock band Indian Ocean, with lyrics by Sanjeev Sharma. Bhagwan Bharose stars Masumeh Makhija, Shrikant Verma, Mahesh Sharma, Sawan Tank, and Manurishi Chaddha in pivotal roles. Rhythm Boyz will premiere the film in North America, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, while PVR INOX Pictures will handle the Indian release.

