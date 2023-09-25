Feroz Khan's birth anniversary: Mapping notable pinnacles of directorial career

Written by Isha Sharma September 25, 2023 | 04:15 am 2 min read

Remembering actor-director Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary

Dubbed the "Clint Eastwood of India," Feroz Khan enjoyed a dream run in the film industry for about three decades. He first attracted attention for Oonche Log (1965) and delivered hits in the form of Upaasna, Mela, and Nagin. Besides being an acclaimed actor, he was also a celebrated director, and on his birth anniversary, we revisit his career's pinnacles as a director.

He directed first Indian film shot in Afghanistan

Khan directed, produced, and starred in Dharmatma (1975), also featuring a large ensemble cast comprising Hema Malini, Rekha, Premnath, Imtiaz Khan, Danny Denzongpa, Farida Jalal, Ranjeet, and Helen. Reportedly inspired by the Hollywood classic The Godfather, the film has the merit of being the first Indian film to be shot in Afghanistan and took Khan's career to greater heights as a director and actor.

He helmed highest-grossing film of 1980

In 1980, Khan directed and featured in the musical romantic action thriller film Qurbani, which was the highest-grossing film of the year. Based on friendship and sacrifice, Qurbani launched the late Pakistani singer Nazia Hassan's career as she crooned the immortal melody Aap Jaisa Koi for this film. Amrish Puri, Vinod Khanna, Zeenat Aman, and Kader Khan were also part of this blockbuster.

His 'Apradh' featured auto-racing in Germany

Khan's directorial debut, Apradh (1972), is hailed as the first Indian film to showcase the nuances of auto-racing in Germany. This is all the more important since this transpired in 1972 when technology wasn't as advanced as we know it today. Mumtaz, Prem Chopra, Iftekhar, Helen, Faryal, and Madan Puri were also featured in this action thriller romance film. Kalyanji-Anandji composed the soundtrack.

'Janbaaz' was a sensation

Janbaaz, a 1986 release, was a sensation for more than one reason: intimate scenes between Dimple Kapadia and Anil Kapoor, its portrayal of the menaces of drug addiction, and Sridevi's special appearance, who sizzled on the screen in the song Har Kisi Ko. Khan starred in, directed, and produced the film. It was written by KK Shukla (Mard, Coolie) and Madan Joshi (Anamika).

