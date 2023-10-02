Dushara Vijayan to star alongside Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 170'

Dushara Vijayan to star alongside Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 170'

By Aikantik Bag 09:48 pm Oct 02, 2023

Dushara Vijayan joins 'Thalaivar 170'

Dushara Vijayan is set to join the cast of Rajinikanth's much-awaited film, Thalaivar 170. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, known for his 2021 legal drama Jai Bhim starring Suriya, the movie is already creating a buzz among fans. Lyca Productions is producing the film, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. After the humongous success of Jailer, fans are expecting another box-office blockbuster from the evergreen megastar!

More about impeccable ensemble cast

Lyca Productions on Monday took to social media and announced Vijayan's entry into the star-studded cast. Vijayan began her acting career in 2019 with the film Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, directed by Chandru KR. She later gained fame for her role as Maariyamma in Pa Ranjith's 2021 period sports action film Sarpatta Parambarai. Reportedly, Thalaivar 170's cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati, among others. However, fans are awaiting official confirmation from the makers.

