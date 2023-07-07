Entertainment

After Big B-Salman, Taapsee Pannu ventures into NFTs: Report

After Big B-Salman, Taapsee Pannu ventures into NFTs: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag July 07, 2023 | 04:40 pm 1 min read

Taapsee Pannu has ventured into NFTs

Ever since the digital world saw a boom, we have seen various new forms of assets, which include Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Reports are rife that Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has followed the footsteps of other stalwart actors and is venturing into the NFT market. Recently, Pannu has been sharing several digital artworks, hinting at the same. However, there has been no official confirmation.

Pannu's interest in digital art

The Pink actor has expressed her interest in digital art on social media. She has been fascinated by the potential of digital art and that made the fans speculate more. As of now, many Indian celebrities have ventured into NFTs, which include the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Rajinikanth, among others. Currently, Pannu is gearing up for the release of Dunki.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by taapsee on July 7, 2023 at 4:25 pm IST

Share this timeline