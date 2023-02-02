Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 02, 2023, 11:39 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 3.58% compared to last week

Bitcoin has climbed 3.1% in the past 24 hours, trading at $23,870.50. It is 3.04% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 5.62% from yesterday and is trading at $1,673.50. From the previous week, it is up 3.58%. They have market capitalizations of $460.39 billion and $204.83 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $329.83, which is 6.13% up from yesterday and 7.31% more than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, up 2.42% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.19% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 4.80%) and $0.099 (up 1.55%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 4.52% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $25.555 (up 6.04%), $6.6499 (up 5.86%), $0.000011 (up 1.76%), and $1.24 (up 11.88%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 4.52% up, while Polka Dot has moved up by 4.25%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 1.76% of its value, whereas Polygon is 23.50% up.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Loopring, Optimism, Synthetix, ImmutableX, and Convex Finance. They are trading at $0.44 (up 23.31%), $2.74 (up 21.18%), $2.71 (up 16.57%), $0.88 (up 14.44%), and $6.73 (up 14.19%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.11%).

Today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO and Trust Wallet Token. They are trading at $3.37 (down 6.78%) and $1.70 (down 1.09%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $22.6 billion (up 49.26%) and $2.12 billion (up 31.09%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.83 billion, which is 65.69% up from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $22.21 (up 12.93%), $1 (up 0.05%), $7.03 (up 6.11%), $23,878.53 (up 3.31%), and $7.33 (up 5.49%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible Tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Decentraland, Flow, Axie Infinity, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $6.24 (up 6.10%), $0.88 (up 7.53%), $1.15 (up 7.24%), $11.49 (up 5.11%), and $0.77 (up 5.61%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.23 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $798.56 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.02 trillion.