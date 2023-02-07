Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 07, 2023, 11:12 am 3 min read

Ethereum's values has gone up by 3.95% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 0.04% in the past 24 hours to trade at $22,901.69. Compared to last week, it is 0.16% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.46% from yesterday and is trading at $1,633.71. From last week, it is up 3.95%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $441.61 billion and $199.90 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $327.17, up 0.54% from yesterday and 4.38% up from last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, falling 1.15% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.01% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.49%) and $0.099 (down 1.20%), respectively.

Solana has declined 4.14% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.966 (down 4.10%), $6.7890 (up 0.15%), $0.000011 (up 2.80%), and $1.23 (up 2.40%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 4.14%, while Polka Dot has gained 8.11%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 25.47%, whereas Polygon is 12.17% up.

Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are SingularityNET, Frax Share, Fetch.ai, Lido DAO, and Synthetix. They are trading at $0.55 (up 34.06%), $12.71 (up 25.74%), $0.55 (up 19.78%), $2.30 (up 12.31%), and $2.84 (up 12.27%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.03%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 3%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, Fantom, Terra Classic, 1inch Network, and Flow. They are trading at $3.36 (down 5.80%), $0.55 (down 3.59%), $0.00011 (down 3.40%), $0.55 (down 3.20%), and $1.09 (down 2.65%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $18.05 billion (up 1.39%) and $1.11 billion (up 3.83%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.6 billion, which is up 49.59% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $20.04 (up 0.37%), $1 (up 0.04%), $6.76 (down 0.78%), $22,868.95 (up 0.05%), and $6.94 (down 0.38%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Decentraland, Flow, Theta Network, and Axie Infinity. They are currently trading at $5.67 (down 0.26%), $0.77 (down 1.20%), $1.09 (down 1.72%), $1.10 (up 0.97%), and $10.85 (down 1.15%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.07 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $48.57 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $824.88 billion last month, while three months ago, it was $1.03 trillion.