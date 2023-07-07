Entertainment

Saira Banu debuts on Instagram on Dilip Kumar's death anniversary

Written by Aikantik Bag July 07, 2023 | 04:32 pm 1 min read

Saira Banu debuts on Instagram

Social media presence is the way of life in today's world. After Zeenat Aman, veteran actor Saira Banu joined Instagram on Friday. In her debut post, she remembered her husband-actor Dilip Kumar as Friday marked the second death anniversary of the megastar. She also posted photos with Kumar and wrote a heartfelt note. Fans flooded the comments section with positive messages.

Banu's note on the 'Kohinoor' of her life

Banu shared two photographs with Kumar and dedicated an Urdu couplet. She also wrote, "This is the day, '7th of July' at '7 am' when time stood still and my loved one slid into a deep slumber." She referred to Kumar as the "Kohinoor" of her life and thanked her well-wishers around the globe. The couple was married for more than five decades.

Instagram post A post shared by sairabanu on July 7, 2023 at 3:43 pm IST

