BTS's Jungkook drops '3D: The Remixes': Exploring single's record-breaking feats

By Tanvi Gupta 08:43 pm Oct 02, 202308:43 pm

Exploring Jungkook's record-breaking achievements with new single '3D'

BTS member Jungkook's fans are overjoyed as the vocalist dropped a remix album titled 3D: The Remixes on Monday. This album features four unique versions of his latest hit single, 3D, released on Friday. This newly launched remix album treats fans to fresh interpretations of 3D with remixes like AG Cook, Clean, Sped Up, and Slowed Down. Now, let's dive into the records broken by Jungkook's 3D.

Jungkook explored different styles with 4 unique remixes

The four remixes included in 3D: The Remixes let listeners dive into different styles and sounds of Jungkook's latest single. Each version highlights unique elements of the track—from the experimental production of the AG Cook remix to the contrasting tempos of the Sped Up and Slowed Down versions. This diverse set of remixes offers fans a fresh outlook on the BTS member's music.

Here are the 4 remixes from '3D: The Remixes'

'3D' surpassed 1.5M views in less than hour

3D, featuring American singer-rapper Jack Harlow, reportedly amassed a staggering 1.5M views within just 38 minutes of its release. As of now, the official music video has crossed 21M views. This latest success follows Jungkook's previous summer hit SEVEN released in July. Notably, the latest single track has also secured a second spot on the MelOn Hot 100 chart, with SEVEN still at the number one position.

Quick look at '3D's other record-breaking achievements

Since its release, Jungkook's 3D has been on a record-breaking spree. It secured the number one spot on the iTunes Top Song chart in more than 100 countries—underlining its global appeal. The song's success extended to Japan, where it ranked at the top of the Oricon Daily Digital Single Ranking chart. On Spotify's Daily Top Song Global chart, 3D held third position for two consecutive days.

Jungkook surpasses Jimin with most #1 hits on UK iTunes

BTS's maknae has also broken the record for the K-pop soloist with the most #1 hits on the UK iTunes Songs chart. The record was previously held by his fellow BTS bandmate, Jimin. The 3D track also became the fastest song by a Korean act to reach the number-one position on iTunes UK. It accomplished this feat in just one hour and 14 minutes.