Written by Tanvi Gupta September 09, 2023 | 09:15 pm 3 min read

Olivia Rodrigo's chart-topping journey to pop supremacy

Olivia Rodrigo's journey to stardom is nothing short of remarkable. The 20-year-old artist's second album Guts—released on Friday—amassed over 60M first-day streams on the global Spotify chart. Rodrigo made her debut in the entertainment industry at the age of 13 and has since experienced a rapid increase in popularity. It's only fitting that we reflect on what factors have made her an international sensation.

Rodrigo's TV/film gigs that kickstarted her career

Rodrigo's journey to stardom began in 2015 when she starred in a direct-to-video film titled An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success. In 2016, Disney recognized the actor's talent and cast her as Paige Olvera in its series named Bizaardvark. Over the course of three seasons, Rodrigo showcased her versatile abilities, including her singing talents. Unfortunately, the series ended in 2019.

Rodrigo's popularity can be attributed to 'High School Musical' series

Rodrigo's most significant television role to date has been her portrayal of Nini Salazar-Roberts in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019-22), an HSM reboot. This role not only allowed her to shine as an actor but also as a singer, and Rodrigo's renditions of the show's hits made waves on the charts in the US, catapulting her into the music spotlight.

How Rodrigo's solo record 'Drivers License' changed her life

Rodrigo's journey to superstardom has been a harmonious integration of timing and skills, which was only fueled with the release of her 2021 track, Drivers License. The breakout song—which many speculated delved into her relationship with former boyfriend and co-star Joshua Bassett—shattered records by amassing the most Spotify streams in a single day. The song struck a chord that transcended generations, evoking bittersweet emotions.

Debut album 'Sour' reflected her admiration for Taylor Swift

Shortly after the success of Drivers License, Rodrigo dropped her debut album, Sour, in May 2021. This album was packed with hits like Good 4 U and Deja Vu. Rodrigo openly expressed her admiration for pop star Taylor Swift by taking inspiration from one of her tracks, New Year's Day—featured in the latter's 2017 album Reputation—for her song 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.

Rodrigo's popularity due to her relatability?

Rodrigo lyrically transports listeners to her world—especially Gen Z-ers— because of her nostalgia-rich sentiments like being 17 or adolescent, coupled with aesthetic album covers and cool photo shoots. When it comes to her music, Rodrigo's resume spans from punk-infused angst in the track Brutal to the stripped-down, bedroom-pop minimalism of Enough for You. This raw and relatable expression resonates with the new generation deeply.

