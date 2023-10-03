Jisoo's 'FLOWER' MV surpasses 400M views on YouTube, creates record

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Jisoo's 'FLOWER' MV surpasses 400M views on YouTube, creates record

By Aikantik Bag 02:13 pm Oct 03, 202302:13 pm

Jisoo's 'Flower' music video surpasses 400M mark on YouTube

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has reached an impressive milestone with her solo debut music video FLOWER, hitting 400 million views on YouTube on Tuesday. This achievement comes six months and three days after its release on March 31, making it the first K-pop music video of 2023 to reach this mark. The eye-catching video highlights Jisoo's skills as a singer and performer, cementing her position in the K-pop world.

2/3

BLACKPINK shared a note thanking fans

This accomplishment underscored the immense popularity and worldwide appeal of both Jisoo and her group, BLACKPINK. The group consistently breaks records and sets new standards in the K-pop scene, with their music videos often racking up millions of views within hours of release. The girl group took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "#JISOO '꽃(FLOWER)' M/V HITS 400 MILLION VIEWS @Youtube BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!"

3/3

Twitter Post