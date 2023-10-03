Shaheer Sheikh's big Bollywood debut in Kriti Sanon's 'Do Patti'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:11 pm Oct 03, 2023

Shaheer Sheikh confirms to be a part of Kriti Sanon-led 'Do Patti'

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh is all set to make his big Bollywood﻿ debut in the upcoming mystery thriller, Do Patti. The project stars Kriti Sanon and Kajol in the lead. Directed by Shashank Chaturvedi, Do Patti will have a direct release on Netflix. Sheikh, who gained popularity for his role as Arjun in the 2013 Mahabharat series, has reportedly commenced shooting for the upcoming movie.

Sheikh hinted at playing a character with 'many shades': Report

In a Pinkvilla interview, Sheikh confirmed his role in Do Patti, stating, "I love the thrill and challenge of essaying a character with so many shades." Speculations about Shiekh's involvement in the film began in August after producer-screenwriter Kanika Dhillon posted pictures from her birthday celebration. These photos featured members of the Do Patti star cast and Sheikh was also seen at the bash.

'Do Patti' is Sanon and Dhillon's maiden venture as producers

Do Patti is a joint production by Sanon, Dhillon, and Netflix. This project marks the first production for Dhillon and Sanon under their newly established banners, Kathha Pictures and Blue Butterfly Films, respectively. Currently being shot in the picturesque hills of North India, the film is set for release next year.

Take a look at the announcement post

From 'Navya' to 'Mahabharat': Sheikh's journey on television

Sheikh initially gained fame through youth-centric shows, particularly with his role in Star Plus's Navya (2011). He later portrayed Arjun in Mahabharat (2013), earning immense praise and admiration from viewers. Since then, Sheikh has continued to charm audiences with his performances in popular shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (2016) and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (2019). The actor debuted digitally in 2020 with Paurashpur.

Meanwhile, quick look at Sanon's upcoming projects

Sanon is set to star opposite Tiger Shroff in Ganapath, set for release on October 20. Additionally, the actor will share the screen with Shahid Kapoor in an untitled romantic drama. It was originally scheduled for a December 7 release but is now postponed to 2024. Next year, she will also be seen in The Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.