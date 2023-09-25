It's SRK vs Prabhas! 'Salaar' to lock horns with 'Dunki'

It's SRK vs Prabhas! 'Salaar' to lock horns with 'Dunki'

Written by Aikantik Bag September 25, 2023 | 08:54 pm 1 min read

'Salaar' reportedly aiming for December 22 release

Shah Rukh Khan is currently on a box office rampage after delivering back-to-back Rs. 1,000 crore grossers this year: Pathaan and Jawan. Khan's next 2023 release, Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has been in the buzz for a long time. Now, reports are rife that pan-Indian star Prabhas's Salaar has locked a new release date—December 22, 2023—to have a box-office clash with Dunki.

Makers yet to make official announcement

Trade analyst Himesh Mankad on Saturday tweeted, "Exhibitors all across the country have received an email from #Salaar distributors about the new release date—December 22, 2023." Critic-trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted the same. Though the makers have not made it official, if it happens, then it will be a clash of titans! Interestingly, a recent report suggested that Salaar was postponed to 2024.

