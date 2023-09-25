It's a girl! Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad welcome first child

Written by Ramya Patelkhana September 25, 2023 | 08:21 pm 1 min read

The couple had a registered marriage in January this year (Photo credit: Twitter/@ReallySwara)

Actor Swara Bhasker and her husband, activist-politician Fahad Ahmad, have announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl. The couple took to social media to share the joyous news with their fans and friends and also posted several adorable pictures. To recall, Bhasker and Ahmad revealed back in June that they were expecting their first child together. Congratulations to the new parents!

Baby was born on Saturday

According to the couple's social media posts, their daughter, whom they named Raabiyaa, was born on Saturday (September 23). "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth (sic)," Bhasker captioned the photos. Notably, the duo made headlines in February when they announced that they had their marriage registered in January. They later had a grand traditional wedding ceremony in March.

Check out these photos shared by new parents

Instagram post A post shared by reallyswara on September 25, 2023 at 8:15 pm IST

