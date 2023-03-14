India

Delhi HC allows minor's abortion in absence of father's consent

Delhi HC allows minor's abortion in absence of father's consent

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 14, 2023, 01:58 pm 1 min read

The urgency of the matter pushed the court to allow the minor's abortion

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed a 16-year-old girl, an alleged victim of sexual assault, to undergo termination of a nearly 24-week pregnancy, reported PTI. The court's decision came after the victim's father, who had previously consented to the abortion, failed to sign the consent form. Reportedly, the urgency of the matter pushed the court to allow the minor's immediate abortion.

Minor had 2-3 days left before legal limit of 24-weeks

According to PTI, the victim only had 2-3 days left before completing 24 weeks of pregnancy, following which medical termination cannot be reached. Hence, the single-judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma allowed the superintendent of Nirmal Chhaya Complex, the victim's guardian appointed by the Child Welfare Committee, to sign the consent form. Notably, the minor had been under their care since October.