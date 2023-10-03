Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's romantic drama postponed; release date inside

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's romantic drama postponed; release date inside

By Aikantik Bag 12:18 pm Oct 03, 202312:18 pm

Mark your calendars! Your Valentine's Week is sorted!

From celluloid to OTT, if there is one actor who is consistently delivering great performances, it's none other than Shahid Kapoor. The actor is known for his dynamic range and will be seen in Maddock Films's upcoming romantic drama starring opposite Kriti Sanon. The movie was slated for a December 7 release initially, but now the makers have postponed it to 2024.

2/3

Release date, cast, and crew of the film

A romantic drama releasing on Valentine's Week is the perfect icing on the cake for hopeless romantics. Hence, the Kapoor and Sanon starrer will now premiere on February 9, 2024. The movie is helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, whereas it is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar under the Maddock Films banner. The cast includes Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post