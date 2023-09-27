'Tiger 3' teaser: Salman Khan exudes gold standard of machismo
"Swag se karenge Tiger ka swagat! (Will welcome Tiger with swag)" Yash Raj Films welcomed the OG spy of YRF Spy Universe, Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore with the utmost swag and masala. Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated releases of 2023 and the makers have unveiled the teaser. Superstar Salman Khan promises an action-packed, edgy thriller as a perfect Diwali bonanza.
More about the actioner
The teaser revolves around Tiger asking for his character certificate—a traitor or a patriot—while on a mission. From impeccable dialogues to projecting Khan's aura, the film promises everything. The Maneesh Sharma directorial features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, among others. Shah Rukh Khan is slated to reprise his role as Pathaan in a cameo. The movie releases on Diwali 2023.