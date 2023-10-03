Despite date change, 'Merry Christmas,' 'Yodha' still eyeing clash

Despite date change, 'Merry Christmas,' 'Yodha' still eyeing clash

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:15 pm Oct 03, 202312:15 pm

Not December 15, 'Merry Christmas' and 'Yodha' will now clash on December 8

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif starrer Merry Christmas is one of the most awaited Bollywood-South Indian collaborations. The film will be clashing directly at the box office with Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha. Interestingly, the two films, which were previously scheduled for a December 15 release, changed their release dates on Tuesday. They are now releasing a week early and still eying a clash.

Why does this story matter?

Merry Christmas and Yodha are two big-budget films that will be released in December. The release date change for films is not uncommon in the movie industry. Films are often postponed or rescheduled due to a variety of factors, such as production delays, budget constraints, or to avoid clashes with other big releases. Merry Christmas alone has thrice changed its release date, so far.

Witness 'Merry Christmas' v/s 'Yodha' on December 8

Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas and Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's directorial Yodha were previously slated for a box-office clash on December 15. However, on Tuesday, the makers of the films announced that their respective movies will hit cinema halls a week early on December 8. The announcement for Merry Christmas came in first, followed by that of Yodha.

Earlier, KJo was upset over the big clash

Merry Christmas was initially scheduled to be released on December 23, which was later changed to December 15, an announcement which was made in July. It left Karan Johar upset, whose Yodha was also slated for the same release date. "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward," wrote Johar then over the clash.

Everything to know about the two films

Merry Christmas is Raghavan's first bi-lingual project in two decades of his career. Starring Sethupathi and Kaif in the lead roles, it is jointly backed by Tips Films and Match Box Movie. Yodha, on the other hand, is a Dharma Productions movie that also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna as Malhotra's co-stars. Both titles have had multiple changes in their release dates.

