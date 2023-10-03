How Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae fell in love

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

How Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae fell in love

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:08 pm Oct 03, 202312:08 pm

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcom McRae have reportedly been dating since 2021

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy and her boyfriend-musician Malcolm McRae are now reportedly hitched! If media reports are to be believed, the couple got married in Venice, Italy, recently. We bring you all the details about their lavish Italy wedding, but before that, here are details from the time Cupid's arrow first struck them, how their relationship evolved, and when they made it official.

2/5

How they met

McRae, who is a member of the music duo, More, first acquainted with Taylor-Joy at the premiere party of her 2020 series, The Queen's Gambit. As mushy as it may sound, the musician fell instantly in love with the actor. In fact, McRae wrote an original song, titled Really Want to See You Again, just two days after he met Taylor-Joy.

3/5

When Taylor-Joy confirmed her 'partner's presence

A month after McRae penned a ballad for her, The Menu actor confirmed to Elle that she has a "partner" in her life. Though she didn't specify anything, she mentioned her partner had returned from work and was moving around his equipment. They mostly kept their relationship private and away from the public eye, until Taylor-Joy revealed her feelings for McRae in April 2022.

4/5

Exchanging rings

It was in 2022 when Taylor-Joy was seen wearing an engagement ring on her finger, adding to rumors about them having a secret engagement. Though the couple never announced their engagement officially to the world, the talks about them being engaged started when the actor was filming for Mad Max: Fury Road's prequel, Furiosa, in Sydney. She was joined there by McRae.

5/5

Their Italian wedding

Per Daily Mail's report, Taylor-Joy (27) married her musician boyfriend, McRae (29) over the weekend. The outlet has obtained some pictures from the couple's ceremony that show Taylor-Joy draped in a beige gown while looking out from a balcony. They said "I do" to each other in the presence of their friends and family at the Palazzo Pisani Moretta, Venice.