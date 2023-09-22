'Fight Club' to 'Se7en': Best Brad Pitt movies, per IMDb

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 22, 2023 | 01:15 pm 2 min read

Brad Pitt is undoubtedly one of the most globally well-known Hollywood actors who doesn't need an introduction. Throughout his illustrious career, he has delivered standout performances in a wide array of film genres, earning critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following. Since we could not choose his five best movies, we took a bit of help from IMDb.

'Fight Club' (8.8/10)

Fight Club is one of the most brilliant David Fincher and Pitt collaborations to date. Pitt delivers a brilliant performance as Tyler Durden, a charismatic alter ego of the protagonist (Edward Norton), who struggles with existential crisis. Pitt's chemistry with Norton drives the film's exploration of identity and societal discontent, cementing Durden's impact as an integral part of this 1999 cult classic's success.

'Se7en' (8.6/10)

The 1995 crime thriller film Se7en is yet another cinematic brilliance from Fincher starring Pitt. Pitt takes on the role of Detective David Mills, a young and idealistic cop partnered with Morgan Freeman's seasoned detective, Somerset. His portrayal captures the essence of a man pushed to his limits by the relentless pursuit of a serial killer, adding depth to this chilling thriller.

'Inglourious Basterds' (8.3/10)

Pitt shines bright in Quentin Tarantino's 2009 war film Inglourious Basterds. He plays Lieutenant Aldo Raine, a charming leader of a group of Jewish-American soldiers on a mission to assassinate Nazis in World War II. In this larger-than-life character, Pitt's performance blends rugged charm, bravado, and humor perfectly. Among several nominations and accolades, Christoph Waltz won an Oscar for his performance.

'Snatch' (8.2/10)

In the fast-paced and dark crime comedy world of Snatch, Pitt's performance as Mickey O'Neil stands out. Playing a colorful Irish bare-knuckle boxer, Pitt adopts a thick, almost incomprehensible accent, and his character is a delightful blend of wit and brawn. It weaves together a chaotic chain of events involving a stolen diamond, underground boxing, and a motley crew of eccentric characters.

'12 Years a Slave' (8.1/10)

Based on Solomon Northup's memoir Twelve Years a Slave, Steve McQueen's 2013 biographical film 12 Years a Slave starring Pitt and Chiwetel Ejiofor, won three Oscars. Pitt delivers a brief but impactful performance as Samuel Bass, a Canadian carpenter and abolitionist who offers hope to Northup (Ejiofor), a free African-American man who is kidnapped and enslaved in the United States.

