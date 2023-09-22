Best fantasy shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 22, 2023

In the OTT galaxy where imagination knows no bounds, the world of fantasy shows has emerged as a captivating realm of wonder, magic, and adventure. Be it dystopian futures or enchanted kingdoms, Amazon Prime Video boasts a diverse selection of the best fantasy shows that will transport you to realms beyond your wildest dreams. Check out the below list for some of the best.

'The Wheel of Time' (2021- )

The Wheel of Time is based on Robert Jordan's best-selling novels. Rand al'Thor discovers he is The Dragon Reborn—a murderous figure from history fated to save the world or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of strong and powerful women deal with his growing power and oncoming madness. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches.

'Good Omens' (2019- )

Based on the novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, Good Omens is a whimsical fantasy series. It explores the unlikely friendship between an angel, Aziraphale, and a demon, Crowley, who team up to prevent the impending apocalypse, as a result of the birth of the Antichrist. Their escapades involve celestial bureaucracy, clever wit, and a very likable blend of humor and supernatural adventure.

'Preacher' (2016-2019)

From the writer of the popular sci-fi superhero comic book series The Boys, Preacher is a supernatural fantasy series that centers on Jesse Custer, a disillusioned preacher who gains a mysterious power. Teaming up with an unpredictable vampire and an ex-girlfriend, Custer embarks on a quest to find God, who has gone missing in this darkly comedic and action-packed series.

'Grimm' (2011-2017)

Inspired by the classic Grimm's Fairy Tales, this Amazon Prime Video series follows Nick Burkhardt, a detective who discovers he's a Grimm, a guardian tasked with maintaining the balance between humanity and mythological creatures. As Burkhardt navigates a hidden world of supernatural beings, he battles ancient rivalries and uncovers dark secrets. Starring David Guintoli, the series is a mix of crime-solving and folklore.

'Supernatural' (2005-2020)

Supernatural is a long-running fantasy series that has been widely popular since the mid-2000s. It follows two brothers Sam and Dean Winchester on their quest driven by a family legacy and a deep bond forged through years of hunting demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural threats together. It weaves an epic tale of good versus evil through horror, humor, and heart.

