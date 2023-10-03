When and where to watch 'Messi Meets America' on OTT

By Aikantik Bag 11:55 am Oct 03, 202311:55 am

'Messi Meets America' releases on October 11

Lionel Messi is probably one of the most known faces in the world. The scintillating footballer has had a tumultuous ride in the club football arena. Now, his exciting adventure with Major League Soccer (MLS) and Inter Miami CF is set to be featured in the upcoming Apple TV+ docuseries, Messi Meets America. Premiering on October 11, it is a six-part documentary.

Production and other details

Tim Pastore, Patrick Milling Smith, Brian Carmody, Matt Renner, and Scott Boggins serve as the executive producers. Produced for Apple by Smuggler Entertainment in association with Major League Soccer, the docuseries has released a trailer giving a sneak peek. Upon the announcement of the docuseries earlier this year, Messi shared his happiness about joining Inter Miami CF.

