'Paan Parda Zarda': Mona Singh's opium smuggling drama starts filming

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

'Paan Parda Zarda': Mona Singh's opium smuggling drama starts filming

By Aikantik Bag 11:43 am Oct 03, 202311:43 am

'Paan Parda Zarda' is filming now

Jio Studios has teamed up with Reliance Entertainment and Dreamer and Doers Co. for the upcoming gangster crime drama series Paan Parda Zarda. It is set in the world of illegal opium smuggling in central India. The show features an all-star Indian lineup, including showrunner and co-directors Gurmmeet Singh and Shilpi Dasgupta, showrunner Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and writers Suparn Varma, Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal, Radhika Anand, and Vibha Singh. As per Variety, the series is currently in the production stage.

2/3

Star-studded cast and crew of the series

The cast of Paan Parda Zarda includes Mona Singh, Tanvi Azmi, Tanya Maniktala, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sushant Singh, Rajesh Tailang, and Manu Rishi. The series is based on an original story by showrunner and co-director Dasgupta. Singh Lamba shared his enthusiasm for the project, saying the series offers a unique blend of love story, action, and family drama.

3/3

Series likely to stream on JioCinema

The creators shared their high expectations for the series with Variety. Singh Lamba described it as a labor of love that took years of research and writing to develop. Varma noted that crafting the series' romantic and violent world was a liberating experience, allowing their imagination to create unique characters and situations that defy typical cinematic norms. Its OTT destination has not been revealed by the makers, but most likely it will stream on JioCinema.