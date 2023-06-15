Entertainment

JioCinema buys OTT rights for 3 Ajay Devgn films: Report

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 15, 2023 | 06:19 pm 2 min read

Ajay Devgn was last seen in his directorial venture 'Bholaa'

Whether it's about acting, directing, or producing a film, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is one of the busiest stars of Hindi cinema today. He has a slew of films that will be released this year and the next. Among those, JioCinema has already bought the streaming rights for at least three titles, namely Black Magic, Raid 2, and Drishyam 3, said a Pinkvilla report.

Why does this story matter?

Devgn starred in a total of five films in the year 2022: Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Runway 34, Thank God, and Drishyam 2. Of these, he played cameo roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. Last seen in Bholaa, Devgn is considered as one of the most bankable actors in the Hindi film industry, enjoying a huge fandom, including on social media.

Kumar Mangat bagged the three-film deal with JioCinema

According to the Pinkvilla report, film producer Kumar Mangat bagged the three-film deal with JioCinema. All three movies - Black Magic, Raid 2, and Dhrishyam 3, star Devgn in the lead, and are backed by Mangat's production house. "The producer has done a blanket deal for a huge amount, which has been kept under wraps for now," said the report, quoting a source.

JioCinema paid a huge sum of money for 'Drishyam 3'

The report also claimed that the OTT platform has paid a huge amount of money to the makers for obtaining the films' streaming rights. "The biggest value has been allotted to Drishyam 3, followed by Raid 2 and Black Magic," the report said. It claimed that shooting for Black Magic, directed by Vikas Bahl, is expected to begin in a few days.

Know everything about the three films

Bahl's Black Magic, a Hindi remake of the Gujarati film Vash, is a supernatural thriller that will reportedly be shot for over 40 days. As for Rajkumar Gupta's Raid 2, it will go on floors in the summer of 2024, while Drishyam 3 is presently in its development stage. Meanwhile, Devgn will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and Bholaa 2.

