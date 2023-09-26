Chunky Panday's birthday special: Unearthing lesser-known facts about 'Housefull' actor

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 26, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday celebrates his 61st birthday on Tuesday

Known for his impeccable comic timing and captivating on-screen presence, Bollywood's beloved Chunky Panday has lit up our screens for over three decades. From his unforgettable debut in 1987's Aag Hi Aag to his recent critically acclaimed performances, Panday's career has seen its share of highs and lows. On Tuesday, as he celebrates his 61st birthday, we shed light on the actor's lesser-known facts.

Chunky isn't the real name of our beloved 'Aakhri Pasta'

Suyash Sharad Panday is the real name of the actor, who was born in 1962 in Maharashtra. He also went by the name Chandrakant Panday, which likely led to his industry nickname, Chunky. Panday's passion for acting began early, and he even started working as a teacher at an acting school. Interestingly, he was a senior to many budding actors like Akshay Kumar.

Did you know, Panday worked in Bangladesh for eight years?

Panday experienced early success in the late 1980s—but it was brief and he soon faced a string of failures. In 1993, his film Aankhen—helmed by David Dhawan—became a massive success, yet most of the praise went to Govinda. Since he wasn't getting any leading roles in Bollywood, Panday ventured into the Bangladeshi film industry, where all of his films turned out to be successful.

When Panday returned to Bollywood

"When I returned from Bangladesh and started working here again after almost eight years, I realized people had forgotten me. I decided to work in films that children would see, and do roles that would entertain them," Panday once shared in an interview. After making a comeback in Bollywood, Panday landed supporting roles in movies such as Don and Apna Sapna Money Money.

On the personal front, Panday avoids wearing shoes—here's why

It might come as a surprise, but Panday rarely wears shoes. He candidly admitted once that he can't tie or untie laces! He prefers to avoid shoes because he finds it awkward to ask someone else to tie his shoelaces for him. Instead, he has a collection of pointed-toe shoes in his wardrobe and has a strong affection for flip-flops due to their variety.

