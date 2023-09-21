MAMA Awards 2023: Broadcasting details are here

MAMA Awards 2023: Broadcasting details are here

Written by Aikantik Bag September 21, 2023 | 12:03 pm 1 min read

MAMA Awards 2023 details are out

The Mnet Asian Music Awards, officially, MAMA Awards is the most coveted awards show in the K-pop industry. The highly anticipated event has finally announced its date and venue. The prestigious show will take place at Tokyo Dome on November 28 and 29. Fans of the annual music awards can expect a spectacular ceremony celebrating the best in Asian music, with the theme "ONE I BORN" symbolizing the infinite potential of artists and their connection with MAMA.

Voting for the awards begins in October

Fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite artists starting from October 19 at 6:00pm KST. The ceremony will be broadcast live in November on the YouTube channels of Mnet K-Pop, Mnet TV, M2, and KCON Official. In South Korea, the event will also be available on Mnet and tvN Show.

