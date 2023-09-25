Quran-resemblance controversy: K-pop group Kingdom recalls 70,000 copies, redesigns albums

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 25, 2023 | 01:57 pm 3 min read

Kingdom faces backlash, initiates recall over Quran-like album cover

K-pop group Kingdom faced controversy as their upcoming seventh mini-album History of Kingdom: Part VII. Jahan bore a cover design that resembled the Quran—the holy text of Islam. The album was originally scheduled for presale on September 21. Following the release of a preview for the album, K-pop fans expressed their displeasure online. Now, Kingdom's agency, GF Entertainment has opted to recall and redesign all 70,000 initial production copies in response to the backlash.

But first, what exactly happened?

The controversy started last Tuesday when Kingdom revealed the cover of their upcoming seventh mini-album. As soon as it was unveiled, people noticed a striking resemblance to the Quran and urged a redesign. They argued that the design was disrespectful to Islam's sacred text and could upset Muslim K-pop fans.

'It is hurtful to compare the design'

Muslim K-pop fans took to X to express their disappointment, too. They argued that it was "offensive to imitate the Quran" for a K-pop group's concept. Fans reached out to GF Entertainment, requesting that the agency address the issue with urgency. A user tweeted, "GF...you don't surprise me at all...For those who don't know: The second book is the Holy Quran, which is sacred to our religion. And it is hurtful to compare the design."

GF Entertainment apologized, postponed preorders

In response to the controversy, GF Entertainment apologized for the "lack of awareness and oversight" that led to the issue. The agency promised to exercise greater caution in the future and postponed the album's preorders, citing "internal circumstances." "Kingdom aims to reinterpret different cultures worldwide through K-pop and stage performances in order to promote the value of diversity. However, our lack of awareness and oversight was at the root of the controversy," the firm said in a statement.

Preorders of redesigned album covers will resume on Tuesday

GF Entertainment has reportedly announced that preorders for Kingdom's latest mini-album will now recommence on Tuesday (September 26). Per reports, the original release date of October 18 remains unchanged. Fans are now waiting for GF Entertainment to address the issue further and take appropriate action to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Here's more about the K-pop boy band, Kingdom

GF Entertainment established Kingdom in 2021. The group consists of seven members: Dann, Arthur, Mujin, Louis, Ivan, Jahan, and Hwon. Last week, the group revealed their plans for a comeback in October and provided a teaser by releasing a picture of one of the band's members, Jahan. Their upcoming release, Part VII, will reportedly focus on Jahan's character—hence, the title Part VII: Jahan.

