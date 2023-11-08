Patrick Dempsey is Sexiest Man Alive 2023. Do you agree

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:06 pm Nov 08, 202312:06 pm

Patrick Dempsey is best known for playing Dr. Derek Shepherd on 'Grey's Anatomy' (Picture credit: Instagram/@patrickdempsey)

Another year and another actor became PEOPLE magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. For the 2023 edition, Patrick Dempsey was adjudged with the coveted tag. His name was announced by comedian-host Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday (IST). For the unversed, Dempsey is the same actor who made the hearts of millions skip a beat as Dr. Derek Shepherd on Grey's Anatomy.

Dempsey wore a lizard filter before the reveal

The announcement was made during Kimmel's late-night talk show. Before the big revelation, Dempsey wore a lizard face filter while interacting with the audience during a question-and-answer round. He then changed it to a donkey filter, keeping the mystery intact around his identity. Speaking to PEOPLE about his newly-earned tag, he said, "I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life."

Audiences guessed George Clooney to be this year's winner

Kimmel did a quick guessing round with the audience. The first hint he dropped was that he's the "star of one of the most popular television series," to which any assumed it to be a Game of Thrones actor. Kimmel then said that he played a doctor when one quipped George Clooney's name before someone finally guessed it to be "Dr. McDreamy."

My ego takes a little bump: Dempsey

Elated with becoming the Sexiest Man Alive 2023, the 57-year-old actor said, "It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive." Interestingly, many thought that the prestigious tag would go to Dune actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Harry Styles, or Taylor Swift's new boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Dempsey succeeded 2022 winner Chris Evans

Actor Chris Evans, best known for playing Captain America, was announced as the Sexiest Man Alive 2022. Before Evans, Paul Rudd was the tag holder and won it for the second time. Michael B Jordan, John Legend, Idris Elba, Blake Shelton, Dwayne Johnson, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, and Adam Levine were the sexiest men alive between 2020 to 2013.

