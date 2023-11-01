Who was Tyler Christopher, 'General Hospital' star dies at 50

1/8

Entertainment 3 min read

Who was Tyler Christopher, 'General Hospital' star dies at 50

By Tanvi Gupta 12:19 pm Nov 01, 202312:19 pm

Former 'General Hospital' actor Tyler Christopher died at 50

The world is still reeling from the shocking demise of Matthew Perry and now we have lost another American television gem, Tyler Christopher. Popularly known for his roles on General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, the actor died aged 50, his representative confirmed. Christopher's death occurred following a "cardiac event" at his San Diego residence. Maurice Benard, his General Hospital co-star, shared the announcement on Instagram. May he rest in peace.

2/8

Co-stars and friends mourned the loss

Benard expressed his sadness on Instagram, saying, "Christopher was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him." Another General Hospital co-star, Kathleen Gati, expressed her grief on X/Twitter, saying, "I am once again devastated by yet another loss of a wonderful colleague and beautiful human being." Christopher's representative conveyed their grief, stating, "He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend."

3/8

Here's the Instagram Post of 'General Hospital' star Benard

Instagram post A post shared by mauricebenard on November 1, 2023 at 9:20 am IST

4/8

Christopher's early life and career beginnings

Born in Joliet, Illinois, Christopher auditioned for the role of Stone Cates on General Hospital in 1993, but the role ultimately went to actor Michael Sutton. However, in 1996, Christopher secured the role of Nikolas Cassadine. Christopher was married to former ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo, with whom he had two children, Greysun James Christopher and Boheme Christopher. The duo parted ways in 2019. He was also previously married to Desperate Housewives actor Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004.

5/8

'General Hospital,' 'Days of Our Lives': Career highlights and achievements

Christopher's soap opera career began in 1996 with General Hospital, where he played Cassadine until 2016. He later joined Days of Our Lives as Stefan DiMera from 2017 to 2019. His exceptional performances garnered critical praise, including a Daytime Emmy award in 2016 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Besides his soap opera roles, Christopher appeared in TV shows like The Twilight Zone and Charmed, as well as films such as Shouting Secrets and Beyond the Lights.

6/8

Christopher's struggle with substance abuse

Throughout his life, Christopher struggled with substance abuse, admitting that alcohol contributed to his exit from General Hospital. He had legal issues related to public intoxication and faced a guardianship dispute initiated by his sister during his hospitalization for a brain injury. In addition to his acting achievements, Christopher was an advocate for "improved mental health and substance use treatment," candidly discussing his battle with bipolar depression and alcoholism.

7/8

Christopher's last Instagram post was full of laughter and fun

The soap opera star's final Instagram post, uploaded on October 3, depicted that he was having the "time of his life." He had shared a series of pictures and talked about a memorable time at the immersive meet-and-greet which took place on September 30 in Midtown Manhattan. This event allowed fans to engage in a 90-minute question-and-answer session with Christopher, take photos, and share a meal with him.

8/8

Take a look at Christopher's last Instagram post