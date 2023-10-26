'Joker' to 'Gladiator': Joaquin Phoenix's best performances

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Joker' to 'Gladiator': Joaquin Phoenix's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 02:06 pm Oct 26, 202302:06 pm

Joaquin Phoenix's best movies

Beginning his acting career as a teenager, Joaquin Phoenix has cemented himself as one of the greatest actors in Hollywood of his generation. While most agree Joker to be Phoenix's career-best film to date, he has delivered a wide range of brilliant performances throughout his career, each worthy of special mention. However, we have curated five of his finest below.

2/6

'Joker' (2019)

Phoenix's performance in Todd Phillips's 2019 psychological thriller film Joker is nothing short of extraordinary. He immersed himself so deeply into the character of Arthur Fleck aka DC Comics's supervillain Joker that his portrayal felt hauntingly real. Phoenix's ability to convey the character's descent into madness and his emotional turmoil was a tour de force, earning him critical acclaim and an Oscar.

3/6

'Her' (2013)

In Spike Jonze's sci-fi romantic drama film Her, Phoenix delivers a masterclass in subtlety and emotional depth as a lonely man who falls in love with an AI. He conveys vulnerability, intimacy, and the complexities of human-AI relationships. He brought a quiet yet powerful presence to the screen, capturing the essence of love, loneliness, and the future of human connection in a digital age.

4/6

'The Master' (2012)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the 2012 psychological drama film The Master stars Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Amy Adams. He portrayed Freddie Quell, a deeply troubled and unpredictable World War II veteran. Phoenix's intense portrayal of this character who is having difficulty adjusting to life after war is both unsettling and riveting. Phoenix earned an Oscar nomination for delivering an unforgettable performance.

5/6

'Walk the Line' (2005)

His portrayal of legendary musician Johnny Cash in James Mangold's 2005 biographical drama film Walk the Line was a revelation. He received yet another Oscar nomination for his performance. Phoenix not only mastered Cash's distinctive voice but also delved deep into the emotional complexities of the character. The film also stars Reese Witherspoon as singer June Carter whom Cash romances.

6/6

'Gladiator' (2000)

Ridley Scott's epic historical drama film Gladiator stars Phoenix, Russell Crowe, Connie Nielsen, Tomas Arana, Ralf Möller, Oliver Reed, Djimon Hounsou, Derek Jacobi, John Shrapnel, Richard Harris, and Tommy Flanagan. Playing the role of Commodus, the power-hungry and morally corrupt Roman emperor, Phoenix brought an air of malevolence to the character. He showcased his exceptional talent as a villain and earned another Oscar nomination.