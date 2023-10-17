'Pinnochio' to 'The Lion King': Most popular Disney movies

By Namrata Ganguly 04:04 pm Oct 17, 2023

Best Disney animated movies to watch

Disney has been a powerhouse in the world of animation for a century, enchanting audiences of all ages with a magical blend of storytelling, creativity, and innovation. Over the years, Disney has produced a remarkable array of films that have become beloved classics, captivating hearts worldwide. From the pioneering days of Pinocchio to modern masterpieces like Encanto, here are some of the most popular.

'Pinocchio' (1940)

The 1940 Disney classic Pinocchio revolves around a wooden puppet named Pinocchio, brought to life by a fairy. The film won two Academy Awards. The film chronicles his adventures, guided by the cricket conscience, Jiminy. As Pinocchio seeks to become a real boy, he faces trials and temptations, including the devious puppet master Stromboli and the treacherous Pleasure Island.

'The Lion King' (1994)

A timeless Disney classic, The Lion King tells the tale of Simba, a young lion who embarks on a journey of self-discovery, and explores themes of responsibility, identity, and the circle of life. Set against the majestic backdrop of the African savanna, this Oscar-winning masterpiece is a coming-of-age story filled with unforgettable characters, breathtaking visuals, and a soundtrack that has stayed relevant.

'Toy Story' (1995, 1999, 2010, 2019)

Centered on the secret lives of toys when humans aren't around, the beloved Disney film series Toy Story follows the adventures of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and a delightful cast of characters. With themes of friendship, loyalty, and the power of imagination, the film series revolutionized animation and brought laughter and tears to both children and adults across the globe.

'Ratatouille' (2007)

A charming tale of friendship and gastronomic artistry, Ratatouille is a heartwarming Disney-Pixar film that follows Remy, a rat with an extraordinary talent for cooking. Set in the culinary world of Paris, this Oscar-winning animated story challenges stereotypes as Remy teams up with a young kitchen worker to create culinary masterpieces with themes of following one's passion and defying expectations.

'Encanto' (2021)

The Oscar-winning 2021 animated film Encanto will transport you to a magical Colombian village where the Madrigal family possesses extraordinary gifts; except for Mirabel, who appears to be the only member without a special power. With vibrant visuals, catchy songs, and themes of self-acceptance, the story unfolds as Mirabel embarks on a journey to save her family and their enchanted home.