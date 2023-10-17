'Sultan of Delhi': Mehreen Pirzada lambasts marital rape scene's misinterpretation

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Sultan of Delhi': Mehreen Pirzada lambasts marital rape scene's misinterpretation

By Aikantik Bag 04:01 pm Oct 17, 202304:01 pm

Mehreen Pirzada calls out media for misinterpreting 'Sultan of Delhi' scene

Mehreen Pirzada, who recently made her OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar's Sultan of Delhi, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to address the media's misrepresentation of a marital rape scene in the series. The actor expressed her disappointment with how the media and internet have labeled the scene as a "sex scene," downplaying the serious issue of marital rape that affects millions of women worldwide.

2/5

Actor criticized media for trivializing marital rape

In her tweet, Pirzada emphasized the importance of understanding the gravity of marital rape and its impact on countless women. She said, "It pains me to see that a serious issue like marital rape has been described by many in the media as a 'sex scene.' This trivializes something that is a serious issue that many women the world over are currently dealing with." The actor also urged people to consider the trauma experienced by victims of such violence.

3/5

Pirzada on why such scenes should be portrayed accurately

Despite the challenging nature of the scene, Pirzada shared her dedication to doing justice to the art and job she does by committing to a story's narrative. She acknowledged that while some acts in a story may not be palatable, it is essential for actors to portray them accurately to raise awareness and spark conversations about crucial issues like marital rape.

4/5

Upcoming projects and past work

Pirzada began her film career in 2016 with the Telugu film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha and later appeared in the Bollywood film Phillauri. Most recently, she starred in Venkatesh Daggubati's F3: Fun and Frustration, which was a commercial hit. She will next be seen in a Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie called Spark.

5/5

Twitter Post